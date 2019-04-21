Houston Astros (13-7, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (11-8, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Collin McHugh (3-1, 1.96 ERA, .83 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rangers: Shelby Miller (3-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will host Houston in a meeting of division foes.

The Rangers are 8-6 against AL West opponents. The Texas offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Elvis Andrus leads the team with a mark of .355.

The Astros are 7-7 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Josh Reddick leads the team with a mark of .309. The Rangers won the last meeting 9-4. Shawn Kelley earned his third victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Texas. Gerrit Cole registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 17 RBIs and is batting .262. Shin-Soo Choo is 12-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .472. Jose Altuve is 13-for-42 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (knee), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

