DETROIT — The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.Heavy rain was forecast for Comerica Park on Friday night, causing the postponement.