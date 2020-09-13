The Astros are 7-17 on the road. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .373.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits and is batting .319.
Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 45 hits and is batting .285.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Jose Altuve: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
