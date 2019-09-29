Houston Astros (106-55, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-89, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (19-5, 2.52 ERA) Angels: Dillon Peters (4-3, 4.72 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and Houston will play on Sunday.

The Angels are 30-45 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has slugged .421 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .647 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Astros are 55-20 against division opponents. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .350, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a mark of .419. The Astros won the last meeting 6-3. Justin Verlander earned his 21st victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Luke Bard registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 172 hits and has 49 RBIs. Kevan Smith is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs home runs and is slugging .591. George Springer is 5-for-29 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .216 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Astros: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Jaime Barria: (toe), Justin Upton: (knee), Mike Trout: (foot), Brian Goodwin: (back), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee), Max Stassi: (hip).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.