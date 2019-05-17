Houston Astros (29-15, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-20, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (4-3, 5.15 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox are 12-8 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .390.

The Astros are 13-11 in road games. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .282 batting average, Josh Reddick leads the club with an average of .333. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs and is slugging .574. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

George Springer leads the Astros with 40 RBIs and is batting .320. Carlos Correa is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Astros: 9-1, .312 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.