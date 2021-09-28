Rays: Díaz was replaced in the bottom of the seventh inning with rib discomfort. Manager Kevin Cash said they’d have more information about his condition Wednesday. ... Kittredge was activated after missing the last 10 days with a neck strain. ... Cash said LHP Adam Conley tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Cash said he does not have any symptoms, but he’ll have to be away from the team for 10 days, so he won’t be eligible to return for the start of the ALDS.