The Astros are 47-34 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .286 this postseason, Alex Bregman leads them with an OBP of .485, including three extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 64 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and has 112 RBIs.

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (right quad), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

