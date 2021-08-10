The White Sox (67-47) whiffed in their opportunity to move a season-high 22 games above .500, a mark they haven’t reached since Sept. 13, 2006, but there’s not much for them to worry about with a lead on Cleveland that was at 10 1/2 games at the beginning of the day. Now that they’re nearly fully healthy again, their biggest challenge will be to stay sharp for the next two months in lieu of a pennant race in this division full of renovation projects.