Kemp batted .212 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 110 games between the Astros and Cubs last year. He started 30 games at second base, nine in left field, nine in center field and three in right field.
Rivas batted a combined .292 with nine homers and 60 RBIs over 122 games between Single-A Stockton — 114 games there — and Triple-A Las Vegas.
Oakland’s 40-man roster is full.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.