OAKLAND, Calif. — Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs on Monday for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas.

The versatile Kemp began last season with Houston, where he played from 2016-2018. On Monday, Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s use of electronics for sign-stealing during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.