The Rockies are 10-14 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .333.
The Athletics have gone 12-11 away from home. The Oakland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.64, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 5.06.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 57 hits and is batting .333.
Robbie Grossman leads the Athletics with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .485.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (right knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
