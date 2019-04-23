Texas Rangers (12-9, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (12-13, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (2-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 2.70 ERA, .94 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Oakland and Texas will play on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics are 6-8 against AL West teams. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .310, good for fourth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with a mark of .398.

The Rangers are 9-7 against division opponents. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .336 this season, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .440. The Athletics won the last meeting 6-1. Chris Bassitt recorded his first victory and Stephen Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Mike Minor took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 11 extra base hits and is batting .244. Chapman is 11-for-28 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 29 hits and is batting .354. Joey Gallo is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (left ankle sprain), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (knee), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring), Elvis Andrus: day-to-day (hand).

