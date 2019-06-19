Baltimore Orioles (21-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (38-36, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (3-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brett Anderson. Anderson threw seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with two strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Athletics are 21-17 in home games. Oakland has hit 115 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with 16, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

The Orioles are 12-24 in road games. Baltimore is slugging .396 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a slugging percentage of .558. The Athletics won the last meeting 16-2. Brett Anderson earned his seventh victory and Ramon Laureano went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Gabriel Ynoa registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 16 home runs and is batting .255. Khris Davis is 10-for-41 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and is batting .304. Chance Sisco is 4-for-16 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .234 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

