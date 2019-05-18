Oakland Athletics (21-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-25, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daniel Mengden (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-3, 3.15 ERA, .99 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tigers are 9-13 in home games. Detroit’s lineup has 35 home runs this season, Ronny Rodriguez leads them with six homers.

The Athletics are 7-15 on the road. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the lineup with an OBP of .356. The Athletics won the last meeting 7-2. Frankie Montas secured his fifth victory and Mark Canha went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Daniel Norris registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .256. Rodriguez is 7-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 12 home runs and has 29 RBIs. Jurickson Profar is 6-for-36 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .181 batting average, 7.57 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Niko Goodrum: day-to-day (illness).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

