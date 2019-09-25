The Angels are 29-42 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .425 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a .647 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Athletics have gone 41-30 against division opponents. Oakland has hit 251 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Matt Olson leads the club with 35, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats. The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Dillon Peters earned his fourth victory and David Fletcher went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Los Angeles. Homer Bailey took his ninth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 104 RBIs and is batting .294. Albert Pujols is 10-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Olson leads the Athletics with 35 home runs and has 88 RBIs. Marcus Semien is 15-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Upton: (knee), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee), Max Stassi: (hip).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

