Tampa Bay Rays (43-32, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (40-36, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Athletics: Tanner Anderson (0-1, 3.27 ERA, .82 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Frankie Montas. Montas pitched eight innings, giving up one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Athletics are 23-17 in home games. Oakland has hit 118 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Chapman leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Rays are 23-14 on the road. Tampa Bay has hit 94 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the club with 15, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 41 RBIs and is batting .262. Ramon Laureano is 10-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Lowe leads the Rays with 15 home runs and is batting .276. Tommy Pham is 16-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.