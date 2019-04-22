Texas Rangers (12-8, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-13, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 5-8 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 37 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Khris Davis leads the club with 10, averaging one every 8.7 at-bats.

The Rangers are 9-6 against opponents from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Elvis Andrus leads the team with a mark of .362. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis leads the Athletics with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .609. Josh Phegley is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Andrus leads the Rangers with 29 hits and has 15 RBIs. Joey Gallo is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (left ankle sprain), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (knee), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

