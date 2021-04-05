The Athletics went 22-10 on their home field in 2020. Oakland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.23 last year while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.
The Dodgers finished 22-8 in road games in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.06.
INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Ramon Laureano: (hand), Chad Pinder: (undisclosed), Sean Murphy: (wrist).
Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.