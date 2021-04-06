The Athletics finished 22-10 in home games in 2020. Oakland hit .225 as a team last season and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.
The Dodgers went 22-8 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.06 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Ramon Laureano: (hand), Chad Pinder: (knee).
Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).
