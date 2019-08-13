Oakland Athletics (67-51, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-60, third in the AL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (10-7, 3.99 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 3.74 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Giants are 28-32 on their home turf. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .254.

The Athletics are 30-28 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.04. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.18 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 15 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 129 hits and is batting .271. Mark Canha has 11 hits and is batting .289 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Stephen Piscotty: (illness), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.