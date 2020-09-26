The Athletics are 25-12 against AL West teams. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .372.
The Mariners are 18-19 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 56 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Lewis leads the club with 11, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 51 hits and has 25 RBIs.
Lewis leads the Mariners with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .452.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (concussion), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Jake Fraley: (quad), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.