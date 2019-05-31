Houston Astros (37-20, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-27, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brad Peacock (5-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (4-3, 5.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will host Houston in a meeting of division foes.

The Athletics are 12-12 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 87 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with 14, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Astros are 15-5 against division opponents. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .348, good for second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with a mark of .393. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .533. Ramon Laureano is 13-for-40 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 26 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Jake Marisnick is 6-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.