St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 3.86 ERA) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -112; over/under is 8 runs

NLDS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will host St. Louis in the final game of the NLDS Wednesday.

The Braves are 50-31 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 249 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 41, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 41-40 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.83, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 41 home runs and is slugging .519. Adeiny Hechavarria is 8-for-17 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 155 hits and has 97 RBIs. Yadier Molina is 13-for-40 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Chris Martin: (oblique), Charlie Culberson: (face), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.