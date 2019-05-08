Atlanta Braves (18-18, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 2.77 ERA, .85 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are 14-4 in home games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .257 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the club with an average of .403.

The Braves are 8-8 on the road. Atlanta ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .261 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .336. The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Walker Buehler earned his fourth victory and Chris Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Kevin Gausman took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Max Muncy is 10-for-32 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Albies leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 10-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).

