Atlanta Braves (62-45, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (57-49, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (5-7, 3.42 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 3.40 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East rivals Washington and Atlanta will square off at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are 30-20 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with an OBP of .395.

The Braves are 26-18 against NL East Division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .454, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .564 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-3. Patrick Corbin secured his ninth victory and Rendon went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Washington. Dallas Keuchel took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 55 extra base hits and is batting .318. Gerardo Parra is 5-for-8 with a double and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freeman leads the Braves with 81 RBIs and is batting .308. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.11 ERA

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

