Cincinnati Reds (50-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (6-5, 4.01 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (11-4, 4.21 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Soroka. Soroka went seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with three strikeouts against Washington.

The Braves are 30-23 on their home turf. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .390.

The Reds are 21-30 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.03, Sonny Gray paces the staff with a mark of 3.38.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .557. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-42 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits and has 71 RBIs. Josh VanMeter is 11-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.85 ERA

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.