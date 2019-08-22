Miami Marlins (45-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-52, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-11, 4.35 ERA) Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.41 ERA)

LINE: Braves -276; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Julio Teheran. Teheran pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against Miami.

The Braves are 34-21 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .333, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .388.

The Marlins are 18-41 against NL East Division teams. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .240 batting average. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an average of .284. The Braves won the last meeting 5-0. Julio Teheran notched his eighth victory and Adeiny Hechavarria went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Caleb Smith took his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 36 home runs and is batting .298. Freeman is 10-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and is batting .262. Starlin Castro is 12-for-41 with three doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 2-8, .251 batting average, 7.21 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot), Brian McCann: (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

