NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Los Angeles in Game 6 of the NLCS.
The Dodgers were 21-9 on their home turf in 2020. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason, Corey Seager leads them with a mark of .842, including nine extra base hits and 14 RBIs.
The Braves went 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta has a team batting average of .248 this postseason, Freddie Freeman has led them with an average of .306, including five extra base hits and seven RBIs.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .585.
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 56 RBIs and is batting .333.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs
Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.