San Diego Padres (16-12, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-14, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Margevicius (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (2-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Diego meet to begin a four-game series.

The Braves are 8-8 in home games. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the MLB. Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .341.

The Padres are 9-4 in road games. San Diego’s lineup has 40 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads them with six homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with six home runs and is batting .287. Tyler Flowers has 13 hits and is batting .342 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Renfroe leads the Padres with six home runs and has 12 RBIs. Eric Hosmer is 12-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Padres: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

