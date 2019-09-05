Washington Nationals (78-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-54, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (16-5, 3.47 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (15-4, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Braves are 38-21 against NL East teams. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .384.

The Nationals are 35-26 in division play. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .338.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 71 extra base hits and is batting .300. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-35 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 160 hits and has 114 RBIs. Juan Soto is 16-for-41 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Adam Eaton: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.