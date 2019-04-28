Colorado Rockies (13-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-14, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tyler Anderson (0-2, 12.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Braves: Kevin Gausman (0-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 7-8 in home games. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .353 is second in the National League. Nick Markakis leads the club with an OBP of .422.

The Rockies are 8-7 on the road. Colorado’s lineup has 30 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads them with seven homers. The Rockies won the last meeting 9-5. Bryan Shaw earned his first victory and Story went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. A.J. Minter registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 30 hits and has eight RBIs. Ender Inciarte has 12 hits and is batting .343 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Story leads the Rockies with 31 hits and is batting .292. Charlie Blackmon has 16 hits and is batting .348 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 10-day IL (finger), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

