The Braves are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 75 home runs this season, third in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .356.
Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 24 extra base hits and is batting .329.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Luis Garcia: (foot), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.