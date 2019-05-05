Atlanta Braves (17-16, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-23, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (2-4, 5.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Marlins are 5-13 against teams from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.83. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.00 ERA.

The Braves are 7-6 on the road. Atlanta leads the National League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the club with an average of .327. The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Mike Soroka earned his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Atlanta. Nick Anderson registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 28 hits and is batting .280. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Albies leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (left hand contusion).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).

