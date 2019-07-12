Atlanta Braves (54-37, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-45, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Miami.

The Padres are 23-24 in home games. San Diego has slugged .430 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .620 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Braves are 26-18 on the road. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .387.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 100 hits and is batting .287. Tatis Jr. is 13-for-40 with a double, a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and has 68 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-32 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Braves Injuries: Anthony Swarzak: 10-day IL (shoulder), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

