The Nationals are 9-17 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Juan Soto leads the club with an average of .358.
The Braves are 18-14 against the rest of their division. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .333.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .358.
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (undisclosed), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).
