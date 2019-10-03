The Braves are 50-31 in home games. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Fried leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Cardinals are 41-40 in road games. St. Louis is slugging .415 as a unit. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a slugging percentage of .476.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and is batting .295. Adeiny Hechavarria is 8-for-17 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

AD

AD

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 62 extra base hits and is batting .232. Tommy Edman is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three triples, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Charlie Culberson: (face), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hip), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD