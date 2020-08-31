The Red Sox are 6-11 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .302.
The Braves are 7-10 on the road. The Atlanta pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.36, Max Fried paces the staff with a mark of 1.35.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 35 hits and has 22 RBIs.
Freeman leads the Braves with 17 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.