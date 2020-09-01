The Red Sox are 6-12 on their home turf. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .306.
The Braves have gone 8-10 away from home. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Freeman leads the team with a mark of .314.
TOP PERFORMERS: Verdugo leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits and is batting .306.
Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 41 hits and has 20 RBIs.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
___
