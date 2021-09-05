Nationals: Washington placed OF Gerardo Parra (right knee inflammation) on the 10-day injured list and recalled LHP Josh Rogers from Triple-A Rochester. … C Keibert Ruiz was out of the lineup with soreness after taking a foul off his knee Saturday. … Manager Dave Martinez said INF Jordy Mercer (left calf strain) is running better and taking grounders, but might need a rehabilitation assignment before being activated.