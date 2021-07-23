Cubs: LF Kris Bryant (right hamstring fatigue) was back in the lineup after being held out the previous two games. ... The Cubs placed LHP Brad Wieck on the 60-day injured list because of an irregular heartbeat. They also claimed OF Johneshwy Fargas off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa. INF Eric Sogard was designated for assignment. Wieck will undergo his second cardiac ablation in as many years to fix an irregular heartbeat. The date for the procedure was not set. He had a similar operation in February 2020. ... The Cubs activated 3B Matt Duffy (low back strain) from the 60-day injured list.