“He’s a perfect fit for us,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Javy brings a lot to a team. He’s been on a World Series team and seen it go from maybe an immature team, to a mature team, to winning the World Series. He’s got an incredible impact on a team. I wanted him to know (during negotiations) how excited I was and how good that I felt that I was going to write his name in the lineup every day at the shortstop position, and he was going to help us win.”