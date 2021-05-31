Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo was out of the starting lineup for the sixth consecutive game because of back tightness. But Rizzo took some swings and fielded grounders before the matchup with the Padres. OFs Jason Heyward (left hamstring strain) and Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) also worked out on the field. “We’re on the verge of getting some guys healthy, which is the good news on the back end of some bad news,” manager David Ross said.