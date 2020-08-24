The Cubs, who earned their first victory in 1876, improved to 11,000-10,414. The Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers are close behind with 10,996 wins.

David Bote homered and drove in four runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. Báez had three RBIs.

Cubs starter Alec Mills (3-2) got the win, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Tigers top prospect Casey Mize (0-1) made his first home start, allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

Reliever Aaron Loup (3-2) replaced Edgar García with one on and one out. After Cavan Biggio reached on catcher’s interference, Grichuk gave Toronto a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, and Thomas Hatch (2-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his second save.

Yoshi Tsutsugo and Willy Adames homered for Tampa Bay.

MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 8

WASHINGTON — Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs and Miami defeated Washington, taking three of the five games in the series.

Aguilar’s two-run double was part of a huge third inning for Miami off Nationals starter Austin Voth (0-3). The Marlins scored five runs with two-outs and six total, turning a one-run lead into a 7-0 advantage.

Pablo López (3-1) allowed six hits and three runs – none earned – in five solid innings.

Adam Eaton hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Washington – his second of the season — and matched a career-high with four RBIs. Juan Soto went 4 for 5 for Washington, which has alternated wins and losses over its last 11 games.

Brandon Kintzler earned his sixth save of the season.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz connected for a solo shot to lead injury-riddled Minnesota past Cleveland.

Sanó homered in the sixth inning off Aaron Civale (3-3).

The Twins, who have several regulars and two starting pitchers on the injured list, lead the Indians by 2 1/2 games.

Kenta Maeda (4-0) gave up a leadoff homer in the first to César Hernández and then dodged trouble for the next four before turning it over to Minnesota’s bullpen.

Carlos Santana’s two-out RBI single in the seventh off Trevor May cut the Twins lead to lead to 3-2. But the right-hander shook it off and struck out slugger Franmil Reyes with runners at the corners to end the threat.

Taylor Rogers worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Cleveland was again without manager Terry Francona, who underwent surgery on a gastrointestinal condition last week. The 61-year-old Francona has missed 15 of the club’s 29 games.

