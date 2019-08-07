Oakland Athletics (65-49, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-52, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Homer Bailey (9-7, 5.21 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (9-7, 4.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will meet at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 40-19 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 176 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 28, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Athletics have gone 28-26 away from home. Oakland has hit 180 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Chapman leads the club with 24, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 11-4. Brett Anderson recorded his 10th victory and Stephen Piscotty went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Oakland. Jon Lester registered his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 62 extra base hits and is batting .291. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-23 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 54 extra base hits and has 64 RBIs. Marcus Semien has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: 10-day IL (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: 10-day IL (knee), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.