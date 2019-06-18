Kansas City Royals (24-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-45, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (5-6, 5.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mariners are 13-23 in home games. Seattle has slugged .451, good for third in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Royals are 10-25 on the road. Kansas City’s lineup has 72 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with 19 homers. The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Brian Flynn earned his first victory and Soler went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Anthony Bass took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 17 home runs and is batting .256. Tom Murphy is 6-for-20 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Soler leads the Royals with 51 RBIs and is batting .245. Whit Merrifield is 15-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.