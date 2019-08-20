New York Yankees (83-43, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (71-53, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (16-2, 3.96 ERA) Athletics: Homer Bailey (10-8, 5.22 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road to begin a three game series against Oakland.

The Athletics are 40-24 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 196 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Matt Chapman leads them with 29, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Yankees have gone 34-23 away from home. New York has hit 225 home runs this season, second in the league. Gleyber Torres leads them with 27, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 29 home runs and is slugging .534. Marcus Semien is 9-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and has 86 RBIs. Torres is 10-for-34 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 7-3, .266 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Brett Anderson: (finger), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

