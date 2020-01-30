The 70-year-old managed his only All-Star Game in 2003, a year after his San Francisco Giants lost Game 7 of the Series to the Anaheim Angels. Baker was let go after the 2002 season, his 10th as Giants manager, and was at the 2003 All-Star Game in the first of his four seasons as manager of the Chicago Cubs. His NL team lost 7-6 at U.S. Cellular Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.