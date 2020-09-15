The Orioles are 11-15 in home games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .370.
The Braves are 13-12 on the road. Atlanta has hit 83 home runs this season, second in the league. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 52 hits and has 15 RBIs.
Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 44 RBIs and is batting .345.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
