Tampa Bay Rays (76-55, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-88, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Diego Castillo (2-6, 3.44 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-13, 5.03 ERA)

LINE: Rays -184; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by John Means. Means went seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Orioles are 19-44 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .313.

The Rays have gone 32-27 against division opponents. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .369. The Orioles won the last meeting 7-1. John Means secured his ninth victory and Pedro Severino went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Jose Alvarado registered his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 139 hits and is batting .276. Alberto is 9-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .531. Pham is 11-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Richie Martin: (hand), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

