Baltimore Orioles (52-107, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (83-76, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (3-8, 5.31 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (2-0, 6.03 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -208; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Baltimore to begin a three game series.

The Red Sox are 34-39 against AL East teams. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .336 is fourth in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the lineup with an OBP of .385.

The Orioles are 22-51 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .360.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 88 extra base hits and is batting .310. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 12-for-43 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 34 home runs and has 94 RBIs. Austin Hays is 13-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Mookie Betts: (foot), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder), Christian Vazquez: (leg).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.