Baltimore Orioles (14-28, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (22-19, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dan Straily (1-3, 8.23 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (1-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Baltimore meet to begin the four-game series.

The Indians are 11-7 in home games. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .271.

The Orioles are 8-13 on the road. Baltimore has hit 42 home runs this season, last in the American League. Dwight Smith Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 21 RBIs and is batting .271. Francisco Lindor has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with seven home runs and has 25 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is 8-for-44 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (calf).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.